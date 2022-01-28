Covid-19 updates: Delhi, Mumbai see decline in new cases, positivity rate below 10%

New Delhi: India’s two major metro cities— Delhi and Mumbai— have been witnessing a fall in daily Covid-19 cases since the past few days.

As per Delhi health department on Friday (January 28), the national capital registered 4,044 new Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. While the positivity rate dropped slightly to 8.60 per cent, the health department said.

Delhi’s Covid-19 tally has climbed to 17,64,41 and the death toll reached 25,769, the latest health bulletin stated today. As many as 8042 people recovered in the last 24 hours, while the active infections stand at 29,152.

In just 10 days, Delhi saw the daily cases drop below the 10,000-mark.

While Mumbai on Friday logged 1,312 new coronavirus infections and ten fatalities, which pushed the total tally in the country's financial capital to 10,43,059, and death toll to 16,591, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

Mumbai also saw decline in new infections for the tenth straight day. Mumbai's Dharavi area, one of the largest slums in Asia, recorded no new cases on Friday after a gap of over a month, officials were cited as saying by PTI.

Although, Mumbai's positivity rate rose to 4.47 per cent from 3.32 per cent the day before. With 4,990 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries mounted to 10,09,374. Mumbai currently has 14,344 active Covid-19 cases.

