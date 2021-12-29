हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

Third wave scare: Mamata Banerjee mulls shutting schools, colleges in Bengal as Omicron cases rise

The West Bengal government will consider shutting schools and colleges for some time if the COVID-19 situation worsens, CM Mamata Banerjee said. 

File Photo

New Delhi: As India fights the new Omicron variant, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (December 29) directed officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. 

Addressing an administrative review meeting at Sagar Island, she also instructed the officers to identify containment zones in the city, where coronavirus infection is on the rise. 

The state government will also consider shutting schools and colleges for some time if the situation demands, PTI reported. "COVID-19 cases are on the rise... There are a few Omicron cases also. So, review the situation in the state. We may consider closing down schools and colleges for some time," the West Bengal CM said. 

Moreover, offices might be asked to function with just 50 per cent employee attendance, if required. 

Banerjee is at Sagar Island to take stock of the arrangements for the annual Gangasagar mela. She said a call on international flights and local train services will be taken after reviewing COVID-19 situation. “A decision needs to be taken on the international flights coming to Kolkata. As of now, we are not reducing the number of trains due to Ganga Sagar Mela,” ANI quoted her as saying. 

On Monday, the West Bengal CM had hinted at reimposing curbs to stem the transmission of coronavirus and asked officials to be on guard to prevent any spike in cases.

West Bengal has reported 11 cases of Omicron-variant of coronavirus so far, PTI reported. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has logged 781 Omicron cases spread across 21 states and UT in the country.

(With agency inputs)

