Omicron

Fresh curbs in West Bengal due to rising Omicron cases? CM Mamata Banerjee answers

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,31,065 on Monday as 439 more people tested positive for the infection. The state has so far reported six cases of the Omicron variant.

Fresh curbs in West Bengal due to rising Omicron cases? CM Mamata Banerjee answers
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday (December 27, 2021) spoke on the COVID-19 situation in the state and said that many people with coronavirus symptoms are coming from outside.

Banerjee, who was addressing a meeting at the state secretariat Nabanna, asked officials to be on guard to prevent any spike in cases.

She also hinted at the reimposition of strict COVID-19 restrictions if the situation warrants.

"Though the situation still remains under control, we should not lower our guards. If required we will reimpose restrictions once more. Not yet, but may be depending on the turn of events in coming days," the TMC chief said.

West Bengal has so far reported six cases of the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 16,31,065 on Monday as 439 more people tested positive for the infection, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 19,726.

Kolkata reported the highest number of 204 new cases, while Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts registered the maximum of three fresh fatalities each.

The state now has 7,433 active cases, while 16,03,906 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 446 on Monday.

OmicronOmicron spreadCOVID-19CoronavirusMamata Banerjee
