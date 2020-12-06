COVID-19: This state decides to shut down schools for classes 1 to 8 till March 31

Amid the rising coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that schools for Classes 1 to 8 in the state will remain closed till March 31, 2021.

The chief minister also announced that the students of these classes will not have to appear for any test this academic year and the students would be evaluated on the basis of their project work.

CM Chouhan made the announcement during a review meeting of the School Education Department held on Friday.

“There will be no regular classes for the students of Classes 1 to 8 in the state till March 31, 2021. No test would be conducted for students of Classes 1 to 8 and they will be evaluated on the basis of the project work,” Chouhan was quoted as saying in a press release.

“Schools for Classes10 and 12 would resume shortly for the Board exams. But social distancing and other norms will be fully observed in the classrooms to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he noted.

The chief minister said that students of Classes 9 and 11 will be asked to come to schools once or twice a week.

Few daysa go, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar had told PTI that the state has decided to reopen schools partially from September 21 for Class 9 to 12 with limited students.

It is to be noted that there are around 1.50 lakh schools, including private ones, in Madhya Pradesh.