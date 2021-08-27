COVID-19 transmission within homes is on the rise in state: Kerala health minister Veena George

New Delhi: As per the latest statistics, the COVID-19 disease transmission within homes is increasing in Kerala, said state Health Minister Veena George on Thursday (August 26, 2021). The state government in a press release revealed that according to a study conducted by the department of health, 35 percent of COVID-19 cases were transmitted within homes.

"When a person in the house gets infected, it is transmitted to everyone in the house. This is because the home quarantine guidelines are not strictly followed. Only those who have required facilities at home can prefer home quarantine, others should shift to domiciliary covid care centers( DCC)," said Veena George in a press release.

Additionally, the state government went on to direct the people to strictly follow the instructions of the health department. The officials have issued some new guidelines for the home quarantine, which are as follows, those who are in the home quarantine should not step out of the room.

Everyone in the house should wear a mask. No one else should use the utensils or articles used by the patient. Everyone in the house should wash their hands frequently with soap to avoid transmission of the virus.

In the press release, the state health minister has also released a set of directions that needs to be followed by the people to avoid the spread of the virus.

