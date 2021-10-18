COVID-19 unlock: Maharashtra extends restaurant, shop timings; allows amusement parks to reopen from Oct 22

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Monday (October 18, 2021) further eased the COVID-19 restrictions in the state and decided to extend the timings of restaurants and shops in the state. The decision comes after the state witnessed a dip in the number of coronavirus cases.

The announcement comes after a high-level meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Covid task force. The government also allowed the amusement parks to reopen in the state from October 22, however, water rides in amusement parks will remain suspended, for now.

“After meeting between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Covid task force, it has been decided to extend the timing of the restaurants and shops. It has also been decided to open amusement parks from 22nd Oct, amusement parks can be operated except water rides,” said Maharashtra CMO on Monday.

“The issue of vaccination to children also discussed in the meeting. CM instructed the Health Department to be in touch with Central government to keep the stock of the vaccination for children ready,” Maharashtra CMO added.

At present, restaurants in the state are allowed to operate between 7am and 10pm with 50% of its seating capacity.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported 13,596 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 AM, India added 13,596 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,40,81,315, while the active cases declined to 1,89,694.

