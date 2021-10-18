COVID-19 unlock: Schools to reopen for classes 1 to 5 in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday (October 18) announced the reopening of schools for classes 1 to 5 in the state from October 25. The decision was taken in view of the consistent decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases, test positivity rate and overall decline in active cases.

The government has ordered the educational institutions to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

“Parental consent letter for physical classes is mandatory. There shall be screening for COVID 19 symptoms on entry, 50% of the capacity in a classroom, provision of hand sanitizers, physical distancing of one-meter minimum as practically feasible, no crowding, particularly at school entry and exit,” said the government in a statement.

“The classrooms and restrooms will be disinfected daily using 1% Sodium Hypochlorite solution. Only teachers and staff who have been vaccinated with two doses of COVID 19 vaccination will be allowed in classes 1 to 5th standard. There shall be additional use of face shield by teachers who are over 50 years of age,” it added.

The government has also allowed the swimming pools to operate under specified conditions.

It has also eased operations at the airports for international arrivals. SPO2 routine checks will be discontinued except in cases where passengers are having fever, cough, cold, difficulty in breathing, etc.

