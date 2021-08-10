Bombay High Court cancels Class 11 entrance test for Maharashtra students

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday (August) cancelled the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions of students to Class 11 in Maharashtra government schools.

The CET was to be held physically on August 21 across the state for Class 10 students. The test was to be conducted in physical mode.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and R I Chagla quashed the May 28 notification of the state government which had said that the CET would be held.

"The state government does not have the power to issue such a notification and this court can intervene in an extreme case of gross injustice, such as this," the bench said.

The state government had said that based on the CET score, students would be able to choose their preferred college while taking admission to Class 11.

The court directed the state government to start the admission of students for Class 11 on the basis of their Class 10 marks and internal assessments, and complete the admission process within six weeks.

The petition against the government order was filed by Ananya Patki, a student of Mumbai's IES Orion School, affiliated to the CICSE board, and intervention pleas were filed by four IGCSE students.

