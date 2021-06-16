COVID-19 Unlock: Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and other states ease lockdown curbs, check new relaxations here

New Delhi: In view of the declining COVID-19 cases across the country, several states including Uttar Pradesh and Kerala relaxed lockdown restrictions on Tuesday (June 15).

While states have started gradually opening up again, here are the new relaxations:

1. Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to provide relaxation of two more hours during the night 'corona curfew' across the state from June 21. Now, the activities are allowed from 7 am to 9 pm, after which curfew will be implemented.

Restaurants and malls will be allowed to open at 50 per cent capacity with strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols.

Parks and street food kiosks can also reopen, as per the new orders.

2. Kerala

Kerala will ease curbs from June 17 taking into account the average weekly test positivity rate (TPR) in Local Self Government bodies. A complete lockdown would be imposed in the state during the weekend.

Shops selling essential goods can open every day from 7 AM to 7 PM while state-run beverages outlets will be permitted to open in a restricted manner.

Activities in the industrial and agricultural sectors will be allowed in all local bodies. Transportation will be provided to workers in these areas.

Akshaya Kendras will be open from Monday to Friday.

Central and state government offices, Public Sector Undertakings, government companies, Commissions, corporations and autonomous institutions will be allowed to operate with 25 per cent staff on a rotation basis from June 17.

The Secretariat would function with up to 50 per cent of the staff on a rotation basis.

Public transport would be allowed on a limited basis and banks would continue to operate only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The number of people in weddings and funeral services will continue to be limited to 20. No social gatherings or public events will be allowed.

Restaurants will be allowed to offer only home deliveries and takeaways.

Tourism, recreation and indoor activities in crowded areas, including malls, would not be allowed.

BEVCO outlets and bars can open from 9 AM to 7 PM and slots should be booked through the app.

3. Madhya Pradesh

The MP government announced new relaxations considering the declining new coronavirus cases in the state. These measures will be effective till June 30. Meanwhile, night curfew will remain in force from 10 PM to 6 AM and `Janata curfew' will be in force from Saturday 10 PM to Monday 6 AM.

Government, semi-government, corporation and board offices will function with 100 per cent capacity.

Large, medium, small and minor industries and construction sites can operate with full capacity.

Markets will be allowed to remain open from 9 AM to 8 PM.

Shopping malls can reopen while gyms can operate with 50 per cent capacity, and stadiums can also open but without spectators. Shopping malls can remain open from 9 AM to 8 PM and gyms between 6 AM to 8 PM.

Hotels and lodges can operate with full capacity while restaurants and clubs will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 PM.

Temples will be allowed to reopen with six persons at a time while ensuring strict compliance to the COVID-19 safety protocol.

Weddings can take place with a maximum of 50 persons from both bride and groom's sides while only 10 persons can take part in the last rites.

Ban on social, political, sports, cultural, entertainment and religious gatherings as well as fairs which draw large numbers of people will continue.

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed. Only online classes can be conducted.

Cinema halls, theaters and swimming pools will continue to be shut.

4. Rajasthan

The state government introduced relaxation in the 'three-layer public discipline lockdown 2.0.’ On weekdays, curfew will be imposed from 5 pm to 5 am. The public discipline weekend curfew will continue from 5 pm on Saturday till 5 am on Monday.

Shopping malls, gyms, restaurants and sports complexes will open from Wednesday (June 16) for restricted hours.

Fully air-conditioned shopping complexes or malls are allowed to open from Monday to Saturday from 6 am to 4 pm and the facility of dining in all restaurants will be allowed from 9 am to 4 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

The facility of home delivery by restaurants will be allowed till 10 pm and take-away from 6 am to 4 pm from Monday to Saturday while the hotel operators will be able to provide service to their in-house guests.

Stadiums, gyms and yoga centres will open from Monday to Saturday between 6 am and 4 pm.

All permitted markets and commercial establishments, which were allowed from Monday to Friday, will now be allowed to be open from Monday to Saturday.

In all government and private offices with staffers less than 10, the entire staff will be allowed to function from their workplace. In case of more than 10 staff members, 50 per cent of them will be allowed.

The city and mini buses will operate from 5 am to 5 pm in the city. The metro rail will operate from Wednesday as per the guidelines. Passengers will not be allowed to travel standing.

The state government has also allowed monuments, art and culture places, and hotels providing in-house services to open in view of the decreasing number of coronavirus cases.

Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will remain closed.

(With agency inputs)

