COVID-19: UP government to set up women special vaccination camps in each district under ‘Mission June’

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced to set up women special camps in each district of the state. The initiative has been taken by the Yogi-led government to ensure maximum participation of women in getting the dose of vaccine against COVID-19.

It was found that women fear much more about getting vaccinated and there is hesitancy among the section. In order to motivate women to get their ‘shot of life’, CM Yogi has instructed the officials to start Women Special Vaccination Camps in all the 75 districts of the state, informed an official.

Like the Guardian Special Booths, at least two special booths, one for the 18+ category and one for the 45+, will be set up in each district. These camps will operate in District Women Hospitals or District Joint Hospital. Similarly, apart from these such camps will be set up in Tehsil Headquarters or Block headquarters level. Women beneficiaries of the state can reserve their slots in these camps.

According to the CoWin portal data, around 92,44,765 men have taken their doses of the vaccine while 69,30,245 women have received their shots. Considering the gender gap in the vaccination programme as a worrying situation, the Chief Minister has come up with this special camp to motivate women in getting vaccinated.

CM Yogi Adityanath has always worked hard to empower women by raising their status through awareness and training. The government has launched many initiatives for women in the last 4 years in the State.

