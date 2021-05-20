हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh government issues order prohibiting schools from raising fees in 2021-22 session

The order further stated that schools should not charge transport fee during the period when the schools are closed.

Uttar Pradesh government issues order prohibiting schools from raising fees in 2021-22 session
File Photo

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday (May 20) issued an order prohibiting schools from raising fees during COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma ordered that no schools in the state should increase fees in academic session 2021-22.

The order will be applicable to all schools of all boards operating in the state.

The order further stated that schools should not charge transport fees during the period when the schools are closed.

Earlier, the government had ordered all schools and colleges to commence online classes for students from May 20.

The academic work in schools was earlier stopped from April to May 20, which will be considered as summer vacation.

The state government also issued guidelines for universities, colleges, and higher educational institutions of the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from the Dean, Head of Department, and Principal who need to be present in the university campus to carry out administrative tasks, other teachers should work from home.

