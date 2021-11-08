COVID-19 update: India records 11,451 new cases, 266 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 11,451 new COVID-19 cases, 266 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,43,66,987 and the total death toll to 4,61,057, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (November 8, 2021). The country also recorded 13,204 recoveries, taking the total recoveries to 3,37,63,104 across the country.

A decline of 2,019 cases was recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. Currently, there are a total of 1,42,826 active coronavirus infections in the country.

Additionally, India's recovery rate now stands at 98.24 percent. A total of 8,70,058 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India has administered a total of 23,84,096 doses in the last 24 hours, which pushed the total tally to 1,08,47,23,042.

