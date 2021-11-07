Global COVID-19 tally crosses 250 million, US worst hit followed by India

New Delhi: Globally 250.2 million cases of COVID-19 infections has been reported including more than 5 million deaths as 4 pm on Sunday (November 7, 2021), according to data shared on worldometers.com. The US has been hit the hardest with 47.3 million infections and 775,000 deaths followed by India in second with more than 34.3 million cases and 460,787 deaths.

Brazil is third most affected with 21.8 million infections and 609,417 deaths. While, China had reported 918 cases in 44 cities across 20 provinces in the past weeks, with viral chains linked to imported sources with no conection to each other. On Sunday, China recorded 55 new cases, including 40 cases of community transmission.

In India, as many as 10,853 new COVID-19 cases were recorded and at least 526 people succumbed to the infection while the active caseload is the lowest in 260 days, as per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data on Sunday.

On the other hand, more than 108.21 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country. The health ministry informed that more than 15.77 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are available with the States and UTs.

On Sunday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said that COVID-19's AY.4.2 variant is less than 0.1 per cent of all variants of concern and variant of interest (VOC/VOI). "There is no change to the global scenario. Delta, including B.1.617.2 (AY) and AY.x sublineages, continues to be the main VOC globally," it said. Though, it dismissed that the numbers are too low for the strain to be of concern for India.

While Russia's Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said the rate of COVID-19 infection is rising among kids in the country. He said that a Sputnik V-based vaccine has been developed for protecting children, with its expertise nearing completion now.

(With ANI inputs)