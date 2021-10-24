COVID-19 update: India records 15,906 new coronavirus cases, 561 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 15,906 new COVID-19 cases, 561 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,41,75,468 and the total death toll to 4,54,269, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (October 24, 2021).

A decrease of 1,134 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. Currently, there are a total of 1,72,59 active coronavirus infections in the country.

COVID19 | India reports 15,906 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,72,594 pic.twitter.com/lM2VKh1COX — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

The active cases comprise 0.51 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.17 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.19 percent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.23 percent, according to the ministry.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 30 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 119 consecutive days now.

Additionally, 13,40,158 tests were conducted on Saturday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 59,97,71,320.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 102.10 crores.

