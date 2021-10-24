Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown, reopens schools for Classes 1-8 from November 1

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday (October 23) extended the lockdown restrictions till November 15, while also allowing certain relaxations in the curbs amid improving COVID-19 situation.

The schools for classes 1 to 8 will resume from November 1. "All school classes will be allowed to open and function on an alternate basis," the government order as quoted by ANI said.

Among other relaxations, cinemas can operate with 100 per cent occupancy. The government also permitted full occupancy in public gatherings for cultural events in large auditoriums.

Shops, restaurants and other establishments can now function beyond 11 PM, effective immediately. Contact and non-contact sporting events have also been allowed from immediate effect.

The government has permitted plying of inter-state buses (except to and from Kerala), including air-conditioned buses with full capacity.

Swimming pools can be used for therapeutic purposes from Saturday onwards, the order said. Cinema and related shooting activities can function with the necessary crew on spot, on the condition that all members are vaccinated against the coronavirus. Bars in the state can restart operations.

However, functions and political gatherings remain banned in the state.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths, pushing the caseload to 26,94,089 and the death toll to 36,004. There are 13,280 active coronavirus cases in the state currently, a medical bulletin said.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV