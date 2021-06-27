COVID-19: Uttar Pradesh on high alert after Delta Plus variant cases reported in neighbouring states

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh is on high alert after Delta Plus variant cases were identified in several states across the country including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked health authorities to start genome sequencing of RT-PCR samples of passengers coming to UP from states which have reported Delta Plus variant cases.

The UP CM has also directed officials to collect samples from the UP districts bordering the states where cases of Delta Plus variant have been found and send them for genome sequencing in UP itself, PTI reported.

"For delta-plus variant, genome sequencing of more and more samples should be done. Genome sequencing of those coming from railway, bus and air route should also be done,” Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said in an official statement.

This will help in taking preventive measures from this new variant," Sehgal said in the statement. The direction was issued after the chief minister chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the state and the emerging threat from the new Delta mutant.

“Everyone must follow the COVID-19 protocols and ensure 100 per cent usage of double masks, sanitisers along with social distancing and maintenance of personal hygiene,” Adityanath said.

PGI director RK Dhiman has warned that people must be cautious from now itself as the situation can deteriorate if the Delta Plus variant spreads and shows adverse effects.

On Friday (June 25), the Centre informed that 51 cases of the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus have been detected in 45,000 samples sequenced so far in the country.

Out of the total cases, nine have been identified in Tamil Nadu, 22 cases in Maharashtra, seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Kerala, two each in Punjab and Gujarat, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and Karnataka. One in Maharashtra and two in Madhya Pradesh have also succumbed to the new COVID-19 mutant.

Meanwhile, the first cases of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus were detected in Ludhiana and Chandigarh on Saturday.

(With agency inputs)

