COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 age group begins today, here's how to get the jab

New Delhi: In order to fight the possible third wave of COVID-19 and Omicron surge, the vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age bracket of 15-18 years will begin today (January 3, 2022) across the country.

Those with the birth year of 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination and as per the Union Health Ministry, only Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' is to be administered in this population category.

Registration for eligible beneficiaries on the Co-WIN portal has already begun on January 1 and they can now also avail of walk-in registration.

#COVID19 vaccination of children in the age-group of 15 to 18 years to be started from the 3rd of January 2022. #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/lynnhX6sgp — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 2, 2022

After being administered with the coronavirus vaccine, the beneficiaries are needed to wait for half an hour and will be monitored for the adverse event following immunization (AEFI).

They will then be eligible for the second dose after 28 days.

How to book COVID-19 vaccination slot

Visit the official CoWIN portal at cowin.gov.in

Sign in using one of the three options – 1. Mobile Number and OTP, 2. Arogya Setu account, or 3. Umang account

After registration, book an appointment by selecting your preferred date and time

Choose the vaccination centre from the list provided

Complete your appointment

Here's a simple tutorial for booking an appointment:

Check the simple procedure to register yourself for COVID-19 vaccination. Get your coronavirus shot at the earliest to help India fight the second wave of coronavirus. Issued in public interest#covid19 #coronavirus #covidvaccine #coronavaccination pic.twitter.com/GEi9NDk9K5 — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) April 27, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told states and union territories to take necessary measures, including setting up separate vaccination centres, to avoid mixing-up of vaccines during the administration of shots to those in the 15-18 age group.

To ensure smooth implementation of the guidelines, Mandaviya also held an online interaction with health ministers and principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries for the health of states and union territories (UTs).

आज सभी राज्यों व UTs के स्वास्थ्य मंत्रियों के साथ देश में कोरोना की स्थिति, ऑमिक्रान, टीकाकरण, हेल्थ इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर, बच्चों के टीकाकरण, ऑक्सिजन समेत हर पहलू पर विस्तार से चर्चा की। मेरा विश्वास है की PM @NarendraModi जी के नेतृत्व में कोरोना से लड़ाई में हम सब मिलकर काम करेंगे pic.twitter.com/v8cq5oxqHe — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 2, 2022

He advised them to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and vaccination team members for the inoculation exercise for those in the 15-18 age group and for identification of dedicated vaccination session sites for this category of beneficiaries, a health ministry statement said.

"To avoid mixing-up of vaccines during administration, separate Covid vaccination centres (CVCs), separate session sites, separate queue (if at same session where adult vaccination is ongoing) and separate vaccination team (if at same session site) are to be strived for," Mandaviya said.

Live TV