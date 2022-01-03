हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Covid-19 vaccination

COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 age group begins today, here's how to get the jab

According to the Union Health Ministry, only Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' will be administered in this population category.

COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 age group begins today, here&#039;s how to get the jab
Representational Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: In order to fight the possible third wave of COVID-19 and Omicron surge, the vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age bracket of 15-18 years will begin today (January 3, 2022) across the country. 

Those with the birth year of 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination and as per the Union Health Ministry, only Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' is to be administered in this population category.

Registration for eligible beneficiaries on the Co-WIN portal has already begun on January 1 and they can now also avail of walk-in registration. 

After being administered with the coronavirus vaccine, the beneficiaries are needed to wait for half an hour and will be monitored for the adverse event following immunization (AEFI). 

They will then be eligible for the second dose after 28 days.

How to book COVID-19 vaccination slot

  • Visit the official CoWIN portal at cowin.gov.in
  • Sign in using one of the three options – 1. Mobile Number and OTP, 2. Arogya Setu account, or 3. Umang account
  • After registration, book an appointment by selecting your preferred date and time
  • Choose the vaccination centre from the list provided
  • Complete your appointment

Here's a simple tutorial for booking an appointment:

Earlier on Sunday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told states and union territories to take necessary measures, including setting up separate vaccination centres, to avoid mixing-up of vaccines during the administration of shots to those in the 15-18 age group.

To ensure smooth implementation of the guidelines, Mandaviya also held an online interaction with health ministers and principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries for the health of states and union territories (UTs).

He advised them to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and vaccination team members for the inoculation exercise for those in the 15-18 age group and for identification of dedicated vaccination session sites for this category of beneficiaries, a health ministry statement said.

"To avoid mixing-up of vaccines during administration, separate Covid vaccination centres (CVCs), separate session sites, separate queue (if at same session where adult vaccination is ongoing) and separate vaccination team (if at same session site) are to be strived for," Mandaviya said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Covid-19 vaccinationCOVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 vaccinesCoronavirus vaccines
Next
Story

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today

Must Watch

PT4M11S

Mallika Handa accuses Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh of not helping