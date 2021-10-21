हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID vaccine is safe & effective: AIIMS Director on India's 100 crore vaccination feat

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria called the administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses a "historic moment" and claimed that it proves that vaccine is safe and effective.

New Delhi: Terming the country crossing landmark of administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses as a "historic moment", All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday said the achievement proves that vaccine is safe and effective.

"Historic moment for India to complete one billion doses, not only in terms of numbers but also because all doses were manufactured here... It will give a new boost to those not vaccinated. This achievement proves that vaccine is safe, effective," Dr Guleria told ANI. 
In a landmark achievement, India`s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

India`s COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.

From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

