COVID-19 weekend lockdown: These states, cities to have restrictions from today, check complete list

New Delhi: The alarming, grim situation in the country due to a surge in daily coronavirus COVID-19 cases have prompted several state governments and district administrations to impose partial restrictions, weekend lockdowns and night curfews. India reported a record 2,17,353 new cases on Friday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,42,91,917, while active cases surpassed the 15-lakh mark, according to a data from the Union Health Ministry.

Here's a list of states and cities that have imposed a weekend curfew from today:

Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced that a weekend curfew will be imposed in Delhi to curb the spread of the COVID-19. The curfew will start from 10 pm on April 16 and will continue till 6 am of April 19. Movement of people has been prohibited during the curfew timings, however, all essential services will continue to operate during the weekend curfew. The Delhi government had also ordered the closure of malls, gyms, spas, auditoriums, swimming pools in the city. E-passes will be required for those involved in exempted activities. For those attending marriages in Delhi during curfew timings, passes will be issued online.

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government announced a lockdown across the state on Sunday. As per the notification, the curfew will begin at 8 pm on Saturday and will remain enforced until 5 am on Monday. There will be a weekly closure in all rural and urban areas of the state on Sunday. Only sanitation, sanitisation and emergency services will operate during this period. The state government has also doubled the fine to Rs 1000 for those caught without masks for the first time and Rs 10,000 for repeated offenders.

Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration announced a weekend lockdown in the union territory from 10 pm on Friday to 5 am on Monday. Essential activities, services and home delivery of food are exempt from the purview of the lockdown and residents are urged to stay indoors, the administration said. The administration also announced other restrictions, which will be in place till April 30.

While all gymnasiums and spas in the union territory will remain closed, cinema halls can run at 50 per cent capacity, it said. All government offices will function with 50 per cent staff strength, and general public will be allowed to meet officers with prior appointments," the statement said. The administration also banned on all social, cultural, political and religious events.

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a weekend curfew in the state from 6 pm on April 16 to 5 am on April 19, in view of rising COVID-19 cases. The Chief Minister took to Twitter to announce the fresh restrictions and appealed to people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour at all times. Banking, LPG services, and fruit, vegetable and milk vendors are exempted from the weekend curfew. Gehlot warned that if strict steps are not taken in time, the situation may worsen like some other states which are witnessing a massive surge in the infections. Election-related activities in Sahara (Bhilwara), Sujangarh (Churu) and Rajsamand assembly constituencies, where bypolls will be held on Saturday, are also to be exempted.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra had declared a 15-day curfew from Wednesday till 7 am on May 1, entailing stricter curbs on public activities. However, but stopped short of announcing a full-scale lockdown. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), dealing with gatherings and assembly of people, will be in force till the “lockdown-like” restrictions are in place. All essential services, including medical stores hospitals, supply of medicines, among others, will remain operational. Local transport will also function for those involved in essential services.

Live TV