COVID-19: West Bengal announces partial lockdown, check what's open and what's shut

New Delhi: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the West Bengal government on Friday (April 30, 2021) imposed a partial lockdown in the state with immediate effect until further orders.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government took the step on a day when West Bengal registered its highest single-day coronavirus-related deaths and cases.

The state witnessed 96 new fatalities on Friday besides 17,411 fresh cases. West Bengal's total caseload has now mounted to 8,28,366, whereas the death toll stands at 11,344. The number of active cases in the state has increased to 1,13,624.

Check what is open during partial lockdown in West Bengal

Bazaars (markets) will remain open during the partial lockdown in West Bengal. They will function from 7-10 am in the morning and 3-5 pm in the evening.

Medical shops, medical equipment outlets, grocery stores, along with online services and home deliveries will be allowed to function.

Check what is shut during partial lockdown in West Bengal

1. All shopping malls, salons, restaurants and bars will be shut during the partial lockdown in West Bengal

2. Sports complexes, gyms, spas and swimming pools will also be closed.

3. All social and cultural gatherings will remain prohibited across the state.

4. All academic, entertainment-related gatherings and congregations have also been banned in the state.

This is to be noted that any person violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions as applicable.

Meanwhile, a senior government official told PTI news agency that the administration will review the situation every day, and further steps would be taken depending on the evolving circumstances.

On being asked whether the state administration has plans to impose complete lockdown in the state anytime soon, the official stated that it would be their last option.

"Hopefully, the restrictions put in place will be able to check the spread of the disease," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

