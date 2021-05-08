COVID-19: With 4,187 new fatalities, India witnesses highest single-day deaths

New Delhi: In another alarming surge, India reported over 4.01 lakh (4,01,078) fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
4,187 people succumbed to the deadly infection, the highest number of fatalities in a single-day, as per the Union Health Ministry data. The total caseload surpassed 2.18-lakh mark (2,18,92,676), while the death count climbed to 2,38,270.
