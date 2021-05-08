हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Noida Authority to open 50-bed COVID-19 care facility today

The COVID care facility is equipped with oxygen support including 100 oxygen cylinders kept in reserve for any emergency. 

Noida Authority to open 50-bed COVID-19 care facility today
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: A new 50-bed COVID care facility is set to open on Saturday (May 8) in order to meet the high demand for hospital beds during the current grim coronavirus pandemic. 

The COVID care facility is equipped with oxygen support including 100 oxygen cylinders kept in reserve for any emergency. “The makeshift hospital with a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plant on premises has come up in the shooting range of the Noida Stadium in Sector 21A,” PTI quoted Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari as saying.

"The facility will open for the public from Saturday and begin admitting COVID patients,” an official statement said.

To admit a COVID-19 positive patient in the facility, people can contact 9625676944 and 9354835239. 

The facility, established in a short span of time, will be managed by the Adani Group and other private partners and run by Delhi-based NGO 'Doctors For You'. 

“'Doctors For You' is providing 80 specialised doctors along with trained support staff and paramedics for the facility for a 24-hour service,” the statement further read. 

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh is among the top ten states along with Maharashtra, Delhi and Kerala which is reporting 71.81 per cent of new COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry data revealed. 

UP reported 28,076 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 372 people succumbed to the deadly infection in the last 24 hours, as per the official data on Friday. 

(With inputs from PTI)

