COVID-19

COVID alert: India reports 54,069 fresh cases, 1,321 deaths in last 24 hours

On Wednesday (June 23), 50,848 cases were recorded. So there's is a 6.3% increase in the number of cases reported in one day

India has reported 54,069 fresh cases, 6.3% higher than yesterday. This is the second day that India's COVID tally has been higher than that of the previous day's. In the last 24 hours, 1,321 COVID deaths have been reported, taking the caseload and death toll to 30,082,778 and 391,981 respectively, according to the Union health ministry’s update at 8am

Meanwhile, a total of 39,78,32,667 samples tested up to 23rd June. Of which, 18,59,469 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The daily recoveries continued to outnumber the new infections for the 42nd consecutive day.

The case count on Thursday is 3,221 more than that of Wednesday’s when 50,848 cases were recorded. However, there is a dip in the number of deaths. On Thursday, 37 less deaths were reported in comparison to Wednesday when 1,358 people succumbed to the virus.

 

