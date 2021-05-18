हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID Alert: Telangana government extends lockdown in state till May 30

The ongoing lockdown which began on May 12 was supposed to end by May 22, according to an earlier official communication.

COVID Alert: Telangana government extends lockdown in state till May 30
Photo courtesy: PTI

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday (May 18) extended the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID- 19 till May 30, an official release said.

The ongoing lockdown which began on May 12 was supposed to end by May 22, according to an earlier official communication.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to extend the lockdown in the State up to May 30. The CM spoke with the Ministers over the phone and elicited their opinion. After receiving the opinion of the Cabinet Ministers, the CM has decided to extend the lockdown till 30th May.

The CM instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue GO on the extension of the lockdown. And as the Ministers are busy monitoring the Corona curtailment measures and medical services at the field level, the CM has canceled the State Cabinet meeting, which is scheduled on May 20.

