Corona booster dose has been launched in the entire state including Kolkata from Friday. Since this morning, there were long queues at municipal health centers in Kolkata. According to municipal sources, about 9,500 people took a booster dose of Covishield and Covaxin on that day. A few days ago, the health department expressed concern over the reluctance of the state's citizens to take the booster dose of corona. Even with no takers, millions of vaccine doses were diverted from the state.

A total of 133 centers in Kolkata including municipal health centers and mega centers gave booster doses on Friday. Booster dose of Covishield was given to 8 thousand 722 people on this day. 752 received boosters of covaxin.

Citizens between 18 and 59 years of age can take this booster dose free of charge at all state or central health centers. Center will send this booster dose to states. Log on to the KMC portal to know more about Booster Dose under the initiative of Municipal Corporation in Kolkata at https://www.kmcgov.in. To get the free dose, you have to book a slot in a government hospital, health center or vaccination center through the Co-Win portal. In the case of private hospitals or clinics, the vaccine must be taken at a fixed price.

Covid Booster Dose: How to register for free booster dose?

Dose registration can be done both online and offline. For those who cannot book slots through this, there is walk-in facility. Those eligible for the third dose can try to register themselves through the CoWIN portal for the booster dose.