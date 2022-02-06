Covid break over for Delhi schools, physical classes for standard 9-12 start tomorrow

New Delhi: The schools for classes 9-12 will reopen in Delhi from Monday (February 7) in the wake of improving Covid-19 situation.

The schools were closed in the national capital in December last year when Delhi witnessed a spike in coronavirus infections.

On Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had decided to reopen schools for classes 9-12, higher education institutions and coaching centres from February 7. DDMA also decided to resume physical classes for nursery to 8 from February 14. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had said, “Schools will reopen from 7th Feb for std 9-12. Classes for Nursery to std 8 will reopen from 14th Feb. Hybrid classes will continue. Colleges will reopen from Monday, 7th Feb and they'll be asked to discourage online classes & have offline classes.”

The Delhi government further announced the reopening of gyms and swimming pools and permitted all government and private offices to function at 100% capacity.

Moreover, the Centre had said earlier that the districts with less than five percent Covid-19 positivity rate can reopen schools but it is up to the state governments to take a decision in this regard. The Central government had also issued guidelines for reopening educational institutions. Notably, the guidelines allowed students to study from home with the consent of their parents.

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 1,410 new Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, which rose the total coronavirus tally to 18,43,933 and the death toll to 25,983, the health department said on Sunday. The positivity rate further dropped to 2.45 per cent on Sunday, as per the health department’s data. The positivity rate was 2.87 per cent a day earlier in the national capital.

Delhi has been witnessing a drop in the number of daily cases after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV