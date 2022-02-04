हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Delhi schools to reopen from Feb 7, night curfew to continue

“Schools will reopen from 7th Feb for std 9-12. Classes for Nursery to std 8 will reopen from 14th Feb. Hybrid classes will continue," said Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. 

Delhi schools to reopen from Feb 7, night curfew to continue
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday (February 4, 2022) announced that schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the national capital can reopen from February 7, 2022. 

After a meeting today, DDMA said that students of classes 9-12 can attend physical classes from Monday.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “Schools will reopen from 7th Feb for std 9-12. Classes for Nursery to std 8 will reopen from 14th Feb. Hybrid classes will continue. Colleges will reopen from Monday, 7th Feb & they'll be asked to discourage online classes & have offline classes.”

The government also reduced the duration of night curfew by an hour; it's now from 11 pm to 5 am. Earlier, night curfew started from 10 pm.

“All restaurants can now open till 11 pm. All Govt and private offices have been permitted to function at 100% capacity. Gyms and swimming pools to also reopen,” Sisodia said. 

Here are new Covid-19 guidelines

- All colleges and coaching institutes have been allowed to reopen from Monday in a phased manner. 

- Schools would only function in offline mode for students of classes 9 to 12. For others, online classes would continue. 

- The order added that vaccination of teachers has been made mandatory and those who are not vaccinated, will not be allowed on campus.

- DDMA also eased the timings of night curfew by an hour.

- ​​Offices are permitted to function with 100 per cent attendance. 

- Gyms and spas in the national capital are now allied to open with certain restrictions. 

- Single drivers in cars to be exempted from mask mandate, said DDMA. 

- All restaurants can now open till 11 pm.

- The government has also allowed swimming pools to reopen in the national capital. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiDelhi night curfewCOVID-19DDMAOmicronDelhi schoolsSchools reopening
Next
Story

UP Assembly Polls 2022: Yogi Adityanath files nomination from Gorakhpur in presence of Amit Shah

Must Watch

PT11M18S

DNA: India's befitting reply to China, will boycott Olympic Ceremony