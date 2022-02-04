Delhi schools to reopen from Feb 7, night curfew to continue

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday (February 4, 2022) announced that schools, colleges and coaching institutes in the national capital can reopen from February 7, 2022.

After a meeting today, DDMA said that students of classes 9-12 can attend physical classes from Monday.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said, “Schools will reopen from 7th Feb for std 9-12. Classes for Nursery to std 8 will reopen from 14th Feb. Hybrid classes will continue. Colleges will reopen from Monday, 7th Feb & they'll be asked to discourage online classes & have offline classes.”

The government also reduced the duration of night curfew by an hour; it's now from 11 pm to 5 am. Earlier, night curfew started from 10 pm.

“All restaurants can now open till 11 pm. All Govt and private offices have been permitted to function at 100% capacity. Gyms and swimming pools to also reopen,” Sisodia said.

Here are new Covid-19 guidelines:

- All colleges and coaching institutes have been allowed to reopen from Monday in a phased manner.

- Schools would only function in offline mode for students of classes 9 to 12. For others, online classes would continue.

- The order added that vaccination of teachers has been made mandatory and those who are not vaccinated, will not be allowed on campus.

- DDMA also eased the timings of night curfew by an hour.

- ​​Offices are permitted to function with 100 per cent attendance.

- Gyms and spas in the national capital are now allied to open with certain restrictions.

- Single drivers in cars to be exempted from mask mandate, said DDMA.

- All restaurants can now open till 11 pm.

- The government has also allowed swimming pools to reopen in the national capital.

