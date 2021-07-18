हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Carry RT-PCR report to cross Delhi-Noida-Gzb border, Govt suggests new restrictions

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Team-9 on Saturday (July 17) to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. 

File Photo

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government is mulling making a negative RT-PCR report or COVID-19 vaccination certificate of both doses mandatory for people coming from states with high COVID-19 positivity rate. Many people travelling to UP from other states are testing positive for the coronavirus which has worried the state authorities. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Team-9 on Saturday (July 17) to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. According to a report in Hindustan, the CM has directed the officials to prepare detailed guidelines for making RT-PCR compulsory for people entering from other states. 

The CM added that people coming to the state from airplanes, buses and trains are found COVID-19 positive. He stressed on contact tracing and testing people coming from other states. 

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported eighty-one new coronavirus cases, which pushed the infection count to 17,07,822. With six fresh fatalities, the death toll climbed to 22,715. The active cases currently stands at 1,310, of which 1,114 are in home-isolation. Nearly 40 districts reported no new case of COVID-19 since Friday, whereas 34 districts reported new cases in single digits. 

Meanwhile, the Kanwar Yatra unions in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday called off all the pilgrimage this year. The decision came in the backdrop of the UP government initiating talks with “kanwar sanghs" and urging them to take the right decision on the annual yatra following direction by the Supreme Court. The SC had asked the state government to reconsider its decision to hold and asked to be informed of the decision by July 19. 

(With agency inputs)

