New Delhi: As Covid-19 cases continue to escalate across the globe, World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said that the virus transmission and hospitalisation risks are likely to rise again in the coming months. The WHO chief on Wednesday (August 17, 2022), while noting that even though it is extremely essential to learn to live with Covid-19, pointed out, “But we cannot live with 15,000 deaths a week." Further hinting that the coronavirus infections are likely to rise again, he said “We are tired of COVID, but the virus is not."

“On COVID-19, over the past four weeks, reported deaths globally have increased by 35%. Just in the past week, 15,000 people around the world lost their lives to COVID-19. This is completely unacceptable, when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives,” WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"Learning to live with COVID19 does not mean we pretend it’s not there. It means we use the tools we have to protect ourselves, and protect others," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added.

WHO also stated that as colder weather approaches many people are likely to spend more time indoors and with that intense transmission and hospitalization will also increase.

"People spending more time indoors, the risks for more intense transmission and hospitalization will only increase in the coming months – not only for COVID19, but for other diseases including influenza," he said.

He further asserted “We cannot live with mounting hospitalizations and deaths or inequitable access to vaccines and other tools."

WHO chief also said that currently, Omicron remains the dominant variant, with the BA.5 sub-variant representing more than 90% of sequences shared in the last month.