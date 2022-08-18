NewsIndia
COVID-19

Covid has not forgotten us, deaths up by 35%: WHO warns about high risk of transmission in coming days

"Learning to live with COVID19 does not mean we pretend it’s not there. It means we use the tools we have to protect ourselves, and protect others," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 08:34 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Covid has not forgotten us, deaths up by 35%: WHO warns about high risk of transmission in coming days

New Delhi: As Covid-19 cases continue to escalate across the globe, World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday said that the virus transmission and hospitalisation risks are likely to rise again in the coming months. The WHO chief on Wednesday (August 17, 2022), while noting that even though it is extremely essential to learn to live with Covid-19, pointed out, “But we cannot live with 15,000 deaths a week." Further hinting that the coronavirus infections are likely to rise again, he said “We are tired of COVID, but the virus is not."

“On COVID-19, over the past four weeks, reported deaths globally have increased by 35%. Just in the past week, 15,000 people around the world lost their lives to COVID-19. This is completely unacceptable, when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives,” WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"Learning to live with COVID19 does not mean we pretend it’s not there. It means we use the tools we have to protect ourselves, and protect others," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added.

WHO also stated that as colder weather approaches many people are likely to spend more time indoors and with that intense transmission and hospitalization will also increase.

“People spending more time indoors, the risks for more intense transmission and hospitalization will only increase in the coming months – not only for COVID19, but for other diseases including influenza," he said. 

WHO further informed that over the past four weeks, the reported COVID deaths globally have increased by 35%. Just in the past week, 15,000 people around the world lost their lives to COVID-19. “This is completely unacceptable, when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save lives,” WHO cheif said. 

He further asserted “We cannot live with mounting hospitalizations and deaths or inequitable access to vaccines and other tools."

WHO chief also said that currently, Omicron remains the dominant variant, with the BA.5 sub-variant representing more than 90% of sequences shared in the last month. “Omicron remains the dominant variant, with the BA.5 sub-variant representing more than 90% of sequences shared in the last month,” he further added. 

Live Tv

COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 casesCOVID-19 infectionsWHOWorld Health Organisation

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?