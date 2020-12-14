COVID-hit Haryana Minister Anil Vij shifted to Rohtak's PGIMS; condition stable

Rohtak: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5, was shifted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak from Ambala`s civil hospital.

According to an official on Sunday, Vij`s condition is stable and he has been given a course of Remdesivir. However, doctors will decide on whether he needs to be given plasma therapy.

"State Minister Anil Vij has been admitted to PGIMS Rohtak due to advance symptoms of COVID. His condition is stable. A team of doctors will make a decision on whether he needs to be given plasma therapy. He has been given a course of Remdesivir," Dr Gajendra Singh, a Public Relation Officer, PGIMS Rohtak said.

Vij was the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin in Haryana last month. He was administered a trial dose of Covaxin at a hospital in Ambala on November 20.

After declaring that he had detected positive for COVID-19, Vij said that he was told by doctors before being administered the first dose during the phase 3 trial of Bharat Biotech`s coronavirus vaccine Covaxin that antibodies take 14 days to build in the human body after the second dose.

Vij had tweeted that he had received only the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.

"Before administering Covaxin, doctors told me that antibodies will develop after 14 days of second dose... I am being treated at a civil hospital and I feel fine. It is only 14 days when I got the first shot," Vij had tweeted in Hindi.

He also refuted a media report stating that he did not follow protocol despite being coronavirus positive.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech had said in a statement: "Covaxin clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days after the second dose. COVAXIN has been designed to be efficacious when subjects receive both the doses."

