हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

COVID-hit Haryana Minister Anil Vij shifted to Rohtak's PGIMS; condition stable

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5, was shifted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak from Ambala`s civil hospital. 

COVID-hit Haryana Minister Anil Vij shifted to Rohtak&#039;s PGIMS; condition stable
File photo

Rohtak: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who had tested positive for coronavirus on December 5, was shifted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak from Ambala`s civil hospital. 

According to an official on Sunday, Vij`s condition is stable and he has been given a course of Remdesivir. However, doctors will decide on whether he needs to be given plasma therapy.

"State Minister Anil Vij has been admitted to PGIMS Rohtak due to advance symptoms of COVID. His condition is stable. A team of doctors will make a decision on whether he needs to be given plasma therapy. He has been given a course of Remdesivir," Dr Gajendra Singh, a Public Relation Officer, PGIMS Rohtak said.

Vij was the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin in Haryana last month. He was administered a trial dose of Covaxin at a hospital in Ambala on November 20.

After declaring that he had detected positive for COVID-19, Vij said that he was told by doctors before being administered the first dose during the phase 3 trial of Bharat Biotech`s coronavirus vaccine Covaxin that antibodies take 14 days to build in the human body after the second dose.

Vij had tweeted that he had received only the first dose of the two-shot coronavirus vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.

"Before administering Covaxin, doctors told me that antibodies will develop after 14 days of second dose... I am being treated at a civil hospital and I feel fine. It is only 14 days when I got the first shot," Vij had tweeted in Hindi.

He also refuted a media report stating that he did not follow protocol despite being coronavirus positive.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech had said in a statement: "Covaxin clinical trials are based on a two-dose schedule, given 28 days apart. The vaccine efficacy will be determined 14 days after the second dose. COVAXIN has been designed to be efficacious when subjects receive both the doses."

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19Anil Vij
Next
Story

BJP's protest outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's house turns violent, CCTV cameras broken
  • 98,57,029Confirmed
  • 1,43,019Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT26M56S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Will Mamta return to power through Murder marketing?