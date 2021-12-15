Covid restrictions in Mumbai extended till Dec 31, here’s everything you need to know

As per a new order, the Covid-related restrictions in Mumbai have been extended till the end of December. The new rules will be applicable from midnight on December 15.

Here’s what you should know:

--All persons connected with the organisation of any program, event etc as well as service providers and participants, visitors, guests, customers shall be fully vaccinated.

--Any shop, establishment, mall, event, gathering etc. must be manned by fully vaccinated persons and all visitors, customers for such places shall be fully vaccinated.

--All public transport shall be used only by fully vaccinated persons.

--All persons travelling into Maharashtra shall be either fully vaccinated or carry a RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours.

--In a closed space, up to 50% of the capacity will be allowed.

--In an open space, up to 25% of the capacity will be allowed.

--If the total number of people present exceeds one thousand, then the local disaster management authority will have to be informed of the same.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has slashed the price of the RT-PCR test at Mumbai airport. In the beginning, the price was Rs 4,500. Then it was cut down to Rs 3,900. And now it is slashed to Rs 1,975, said a press release.

