हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID 19

Covid restrictions in Mumbai extended till Dec 31, here’s everything you need to know

Any shop, establishment, mall, event, gathering etc. must be manned by fully vaccinated persons.

Covid restrictions in Mumbai extended till Dec 31, here’s everything you need to know
Image for representation

As per a new order, the Covid-related restrictions in Mumbai have been extended till the end of December. The new rules will be applicable from midnight on December 15.

Here’s what you should know:

--All persons connected with the organisation of any program, event etc as well as service providers and participants, visitors, guests, customers shall be fully vaccinated.

--Any shop, establishment, mall, event, gathering etc. must be manned by fully vaccinated persons and all visitors, customers for such places shall be fully vaccinated.

--All public transport shall be used only by fully vaccinated persons.

--All persons travelling into Maharashtra shall be either fully vaccinated or carry a RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours.

--In a closed space, up to 50% of the capacity will be allowed.

--In an open space, up to 25% of the capacity will be allowed.

--If the total number of people present exceeds one thousand, then the local disaster management authority will have to be informed of the same.

READ | Omicron threat gets bigger, WHO worried about death numbers

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has slashed the price of the RT-PCR test at Mumbai airport. In the beginning, the price was Rs 4,500. Then it was cut down to Rs 3,900. And now it is slashed to Rs 1,975, said a press release.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID 19MaharashtraMumbaiOmicronBMC
Next
Story

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina calls on President Kovind in Dhaka, discusses issues of bilateral cooperation

Must Watch

PT6M33S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Dec 15, 2021