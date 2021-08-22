COVID third wave: Tamil Nadu to provide round-the-clock vaccination services

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government claims it will offer round-the-clock vaccination services at government colleges and hospitals from next week for the benefit of those unable to take the COVID shots at their convenience.

Speaking after launching one such facility at the Directorate of Public health and Preventive Medicine here, medical and family welfare minister Ma Subramanain said vaccines would be provided round the clock at this centre and that those wishing to receive the jabs should bring proof of identity, according to news agency PTI.

"After testing, individuals will be vaccinated. Those who are going out of town and employees may use this service", he told reporters. Subramanian said this service would be provided in all the government run hospitals in 37 districts from Monday onwards.

"In Chennai, the service will be provided at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Tamil Nadu government multi-super specialty hospital, Omandurar, Stanley Medical College and also at Kilpauk Medical College hospital from Monday. On the same day, the service will be extended in all medical college hospitals round-the-clock and also in places like Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur, which does not have a medical college", he said.

The government would put out advertisements on the 24 hour vaccination programme, advising the public to make use of the service, he said.

District administrations of various tourist and pilgrimage centres have been advised to expedite the vaccination process, he said. In the popular tourist town of Kodaikanal, all the people had been vaccinated, while it was 98 per cent in Palani, he said.

As part of serving the elderly people, officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation would visit the houses of those aged 80 years and above to vaccinate them, he said.

