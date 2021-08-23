COVID Unlock: Bus service between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka resumes after 119 days

Chennai: As the number of COVID19 cases is going down, society is coming back to normalcy. In a recent development, the bus services between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka resumed from midnight, after 119 days.

Bus service between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka resumed from midnight, after 119 days. Visuals from MGR Bus Stand in Madurai. The services between the two states were suspended at the end of April due to the #COVID19 outbreak. pic.twitter.com/cyv5vG0iYj — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021

The bus services were stopped on April 27 this year due to COVID restrictions. Around 250 buses will be operated to different destinations as bus services to Tamil Nadu from Karnataka, KSRTC said in a statement.

Last month, KSRTC re-started inter-state bus services to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from June 22 based on traffic density and need with 50 per cent seating capacity. KSRTC is also operating inter-state services to Kerala. The services are restricted Kozhikode-Kasaragod route depending on the needs of the passengers.