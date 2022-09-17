Cow Smuggling Case: Bought property worth Rs 5 crore? CBI asks Anubrata Mondal's 'SCHOOL TEACHER' daughter

The Central Intelligence Agency (CBI) questioned Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya for more than an hour in the cow smuggling case. According to sources, Sukanya Mondal has been questioned on several property-related matters. Further action will be taken after examining her statement. Birbhum Trinamool (TMC) president and Mamata Banerjee's 'BAHUBALI' leader Anubrata has already been arrested in the cow smuggling case. He and his bodyguard, Saigal Hossain, are both in jail. Anubrata's daughter Sukanya also faced interrogation this time. CBI questioned her for about 1 hour and 10 minutes on Friday.

According to sources, the CBI questions her about several property-related matters. Last August 11, the CBI arrested Birbhum's 'BAHUBALI' Trinamool leader Anubrata from Nichupatti's house in Bolpur. After investigation, a large number of properties were found in the name of Anubrata, his family and close associates. To investigate further, the CBI reached Nichupatti in Bolpur on August 17 to question Sukanya Mandal. However, Anubrata's daughter avoids CBI officers that day. In this context, a CBI team including a woman officer reached Nichupatti's house of Anubrata with a notice on Friday morning. Sukanya is a school-teacher by profession. Investigators asked her where she got the money to buy property worth 5 crore rupees by doing the job of teaching.

Sukanya also holds several properties in the name of a company of which she is a director. The CBI also inquired about the source of that money. A large amount of cash was deposited in a bank account in Sukanya's name, the source of which was also questioned. After staying for about an hour and 10 minutes, the Central Intelligence Agency left Anubrata Mondal 's house. According to sources, the statement of Anubrata's daughter was partially questioned and recorded. On the basis of that statement, she may be summoned again in the future.

Beside questioning Sukanya, Shyamal Mondal, son of late Sriguru Rice Mill owner Haradhan Mondal, was also summoned to the CBI's makeshift camp in Santiniketan. The CBI also went to Bolpur post office after questioning Sukanya.