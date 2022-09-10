NewsIndia
BINOY VISWAM

CPI MP Binoy Viswam challenges Subramanian Swamy's plea to delete 'Socialism', 'Secularism' from Preamble

CPI leader Binoy Viswam's application stated that Secularism and Socialism are inherent and basic features of the Constitution and that it is the intent of the plea filed by Swamy to have a free reign on Indian polity leaving behind secularism and socialism.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 12:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CPI MP Binoy Viswam challenges Subramanian Swamy's plea to delete 'Socialism', 'Secularism' from Preamble

New Delhi: Member of Rajya Sabha and the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam has moved the Supreme Court opposing a petition filed by Subramanian Swamy seeking to delete the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ from the Preamble to the Indian Constitution. 

The CPI MP's application stated that Secularism and Socialism are inherent and basic features of the Constitution and that it is the intent of the plea filed by Swamy to have a free reign on Indian polity leaving behind secularism and socialism.

Binoy Viswam contended that Swamy’s petition was abuse of law and hence it should be dismissed. The CPI leader further pointed out that the attempt was to enable a political party to seek votes in the name of religion. 

“The challenge here is surreptitiously coded as a challenge to the 42nd Amendment. However, the only intent of this petition is to enable a political party to seek votes in the name of religion,” said the petition.

Live Tv

Binoy ViswamMember of Rajya SabhaCommunist Party of IndiaCPI leaderSupreme CourtSubramanian SwamyIndian Constitution

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022