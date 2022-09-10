CPI MP Binoy Viswam challenges Subramanian Swamy's plea to delete 'Socialism', 'Secularism' from Preamble

New Delhi: Member of Rajya Sabha and the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam has moved the Supreme Court opposing a petition filed by Subramanian Swamy seeking to delete the words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ from the Preamble to the Indian Constitution.

The CPI MP's application stated that Secularism and Socialism are inherent and basic features of the Constitution and that it is the intent of the plea filed by Swamy to have a free reign on Indian polity leaving behind secularism and socialism.

Binoy Viswam contended that Swamy’s petition was abuse of law and hence it should be dismissed. The CPI leader further pointed out that the attempt was to enable a political party to seek votes in the name of religion.

“The challenge here is surreptitiously coded as a challenge to the 42nd Amendment. However, the only intent of this petition is to enable a political party to seek votes in the name of religion,” said the petition.