Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has now become a clerk. He has been assigned clerical work in Patiala Central Jail. Sidhu's duty has been assigned to the functioning of the jail office. Sidhu has been sentenced to one year in jail in a 34-year-old road rage case. Sidhu's security inside the jail is also a challenge for the management. That's why he've been given this responsibility. It is a matter of relief for Sidhu that he will not have to work in the factory. He got the job of looking at the files in the jail office.

Sidhu To Work In Barrack

Considering Sidhu's security, he will do the work of the jail office from the barrack itself. Sidhu will sent files to the jail office on a daily basis. His duty will be from 9 am to 5 pm. During this time, he can work on files anytime.

No Salary For 3 Months

Sidhu will not get any salary in lieu of work right now. Sidhu has no experience of the clerical work. Now he is under unskilled employee category. After 3 months, he will be given Rs.30 per day and when he becomes skilled then the amount will be increased to Rs.90.

Safety Concern For Sidhu

Sidhu has been sentenced to custody by the Supreme Court. In such a situation, he could be employed in a factory or bakery. Sidhu's safety, however, is also a matter of concern. Many other hardcore prisoners work in factories and bakeries. In such a situation, Sidhu was put in the office keeping away from other prisoners.

Patiala Central Jail Superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana said Sidhu is educated and hence he has been assigned the clerical work of the office. His safety has also been taken care of. He said that Sidhu is fully cooperating in the jail.