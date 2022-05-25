हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Navjot Singh Sidhu

Cricketer-Politician turns 'THIS', Navjot Singh Sidhu will be working without pay in jail for 3 months

Considering Sidhu's security, he will do the work of the jail office from the barrack itself. Sidhu will sent files to the jail office on a daily basis. His duty will be from 9 am to 5 pm. During this time, he can work on files anytime.

Cricketer-Politician turns &#039;THIS&#039;, Navjot Singh Sidhu will be working without pay in jail for 3 months

Cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has now become a clerk. He has been assigned clerical work in Patiala Central Jail. Sidhu's duty has been assigned to the functioning of the jail office. Sidhu has been sentenced to one year in jail in a 34-year-old road rage case. Sidhu's security inside the jail is also a challenge for the management. That's why he've been given this responsibility. It is a matter of relief for Sidhu that he will not have to work in the factory. He got the job of looking at the files in the jail office. 

Sidhu To Work In Barrack

Considering Sidhu's security, he will do the work of the jail office from the barrack itself. Sidhu will sent files to the jail office on a daily basis. His duty will be from 9 am to 5 pm. During this time, he can work on files anytime.

No Salary For 3 Months

Sidhu will not get any salary in lieu of work right now. Sidhu has no experience of the clerical work. Now he is under unskilled employee category. After 3 months, he will be given Rs.30 per day and when he becomes skilled then the amount will be increased to Rs.90. 

Safety Concern For Sidhu

Sidhu has been sentenced to custody by the Supreme Court. In such a situation, he could be employed in a factory or bakery. Sidhu's safety, however, is also a matter of concern. Many other hardcore prisoners work in factories and bakeries. In such a situation, Sidhu was put in the office keeping away from other prisoners.

Patiala Central Jail Superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana said Sidhu is educated and hence he has been assigned the clerical work of the office. His safety has also been taken care of. He said that Sidhu is fully cooperating in the jail. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Navjot Singh SidhuSidhu Patiala jailamarinder singh vs navjot sidhuClerk
Next
Story

Bihar: All-party meeting on caste-based census in June, Nitish Kumar's minister says no objection from BJP

Must Watch

PT6M10S

Ruckus in Pakistan, lathi charge on the workers of Imran's party