New Delhi: The crisis-hit Sri Lanka on Sunday (May 22, 2022) received an Indian ship carrying urgent relief supplies like rice, life-saving medicines and milk powder and newly-appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed his gratitude to the "people of India" for handing over humanitarian assistance worth SLR 2 billion. India has said that as an eternal and reliable friend of Sri Lanka, New Delhi is fully supportive of the island nation's democracy, stability, and economic recovery.

"Sri Lanka today received Rs 2 Billion worth Humanitarian aid including milk powder, rice and medicines from India. Our sincere gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and the People of India for the support extended," Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe tweeted.

Sri Lanka today received Rs. 2 Billion worth Humanitarian aid including milk powder, rice and medicines from India. Our sincere gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Hon. @mkstalin and the People of India for the support extended (1/2) — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) May 22, 2022

The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka also took to Twitter and said, "A message of care!!! From the people of India to the people of Sri Lanka. High Commissioner handed over rice, milk powder & medicines worth more than SLR 2 billion to FM Prof GL Peiris in Colombo today."

Speaking at the ceremony attended by several Lankan ministers, Foreign Minister Peiris said "India has not sent any assistance anywhere of this scale ever before".

"They are to assist us more for which we would be grateful," Peiris said, adding that India had so far extended assistance worth USD 4.5 billion.

took part in the ceremony. More consignments from #India to follow .... pic.twitter.com/eIwoRndYni — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 22, 2022

The consignment, which consists of 9,000 metric tonnes (MT) of rice, 50 MT of milk powder, and more than 25 MT of drugs and other medical supplies, is the first consignment under a larger USD 16 million commitment of 40,000 MT of rice, 500 MT of milk powder and medicines by Government of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had flagged off the ship laden with relief supplies from Chennai on May 18.

In keeping with India's Neighbourhood First policy, New Delhi has extended this year alone support worth over USD 3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka for helping them overcome their current difficulties, the Ministry of External Affairs said on May 10.

Earlier on May 21, India had provided another 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel to Sri Lanka under the credit line facility to the island nation amid its worst economic crisis.

Last month, India extended an additional USD 500 million credit line to help Sri Lanka import fuel.

Sri Lanka, notably, is going through the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. A crippling shortage of foreign reserves has led to long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and other essentials while power cuts and soaring food prices heaped misery on the people. The economic crisis has also triggered a political crisis in Sri Lanka and a demand for the resignation of the powerful Rajapaksas.

