Srinagar: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has a new ally in its fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir: the 'Wheeled Armored Amphibious Platform' (WHAP). This is a state-of-the-art vehicle that can operate on both land and water, as well as swamps, lakes and lagoons. The 'Wheeled Armored Amphibious Platform' (WHAP) is an 8×8 vehicle developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

The 'Wheeled Armored Amphibious Platform' (WHAP) is a formidable machine that can withstand bullets, blasts, mines and rockets. It has a powerful 600-horsepower engine and automatic transmission, as well as a 7.62 mm Remote Controlled Weapon Station (RCWS) for accurate shooting.

“It is made in India and can run on any terrain, whether it is land, water, marshes or high mountain ranges. The vehicle weighs 24 tonnes and measures 8 meters in length and 3 meters in width. It is fully bulletproof. It can go against the current in the rivers. It has an automatic system inside it. It has a remote-controlled weapon system that can aim with extreme precision. This device can also launch smoke balls,” said Sheeshpal, CO CRPF.



The Indian Army also received the same vehicle in 2022 for its troops deployed in the eastern sector of Ladakh. CRPF is the first paramilitary force to get the 'Wheeled Armored Amphibious Platform' (WHAP).

The vehicle is designed as a Defense Combat Wheeled Armored Amphibious Platform (WHAP) and is built for tough combat situations. Unlike the Indian Army's Infantry Protected Mobility Vehicle (IPMV), CRPF's WHAP has the ability to handle challenging operations that involve water jets. It can cross water obstacles and give an edge to CRPF. The unique amphibious feature will help CRPF in operations that sometimes occur in swamps, lakes and lagoons.

The Central Reserve Police Force will initially get six Wheeled Armored Amphibious Platform (WHAP) vehicles, out of which two have already reached Kashmir and are deployed in South Kashmir. CRPF says that this will be a great help in their anti-terrorist operations in the Kashmir Valley.