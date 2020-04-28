CRPF jawan died fighting coronavirus COVID-19, 1st such death in paramilitary forces; Amit Shah, Assam CM express condolences

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, who had tested coronavirus COVID-19 positive, died on Tuesday in a Delhi hospital after being treated for a week. This is the first COVID-19 death reported in paramilitary forces.

The 55-year-old personnel died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. He was a Sub-Inspector (GD) from the 31 battalions and a resident of Assam's Barpeta.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his grief and condolences, adding that the CRPF's contribution to the service and internal security of the country 'inspires all of us'. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, he added that he spoke to the family of the sub-inspector on the phone a few days ago and got to know his skills. Calling it an irreparable loss for the country he said that the Centre is standing strong with the family.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the death..., the brave sub-inspector of who is fighting the coronavirus infection. He fought heroically with the pandemic until the end. His contribution to the service and internal security of the country inspires all of us," he tweeted.

"I had spoken to the family of Sub-Inspector Ikram Hussain on the phone the day before yesterday and got to know his skills. Losing a brave soldier in the country is an irreparable loss for all of us. I express my condolences to his family. The entire country and central government are standing with their families in this hour of grief," he also tweeted.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, "Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of CRPF SI who belonged to Barpeta, Assam. Till his last breath, this brave son of Maa Bharti kept fighting against COVID-19. His undying spirit inspires us to sacrifice everything for the nation. My condolences."

So far, a total of 46 CRPF jawans have been found positive.