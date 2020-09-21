CRPF jawan injured during encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam

SRINAGAR: A CRPF personnel was injured during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday (September 21).

Kashmir Zone police confirmed the encounter and tweeted, "#Encounter has started at Chrar-i-Sharief area of #Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

According to reports, a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army & CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam in central Kashmir. A police official said that as the joint team cordoned off the spot, the hiding terrorists opened fire at the search party, which retaliated to the gunfire, leading to an encounter.

All the entry and exit points of Nowhar village areas have been sealed and lights have been installed so that trapped terrorists can’t take the benefit of darkness and flee from spot.

Police sources said at least two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area; however the exact number is yet to be confirmed.

Earlier in the day, a group of terrorists attacked a party of 110 battalions of CRPF in Nowgam in Srinagar. No injuries were reported in the incident and the area was immediately cordoned off.

In Dadsara, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a youth in connection with a weapon snatching incident that took place in Awantipora. According to the police, the incident took place at Jammu and Kashmir Bank Dadsara on Saturday.

"Two youths have been identified in a weapon snatching incident which took place at Jammu and Kashmir Bank Dadsara, Awantipora on Saturday. One of them has been arrested and 12 bore rifle has been recovered," police said.