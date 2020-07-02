CRPF jawan martyred, terrorist killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was martyred and a terrorist killed late on Thursday night during an encounter at Malbagh Area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. The soldier was injured and later succumbed to his injuries. This is the third encounter in Srinagar in the last 45 days.

Police confirmed the exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in the area. Kashmir zone police tweeted, "Encounter has started at Malbagh area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

A joint team of J&K Police and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation late in the evening at Malbagh area in the outskirts of Srinagar.

A police officer said as joint team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter. Sources said that 1-2 terrorists are hiding in the area.

The encounter is still going on when last reports came in.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.