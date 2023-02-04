New Delhi: A 53-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force, Rajbir Kumar shot himself with his service revolver on Friday at the residence of the Director of the Intelligence Bureau while he was on duty. The incident occurred in the evening at around 4:15 pm as per reports. The reason behind his actions has not been uncovered yet and no suicide note has been found. Kumar who hailed from Madhya Pradesh was deployed at the residence of the IB Director when he shot himself.

In response to this, the CRPF, on Saturday, ordered a Court of Inquiry to ascertain the reason behind the act, according to the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased security personnel has been sent for autopsy. The CRPF personnel's family has been informed and inquest proceedings under CrPC Section 174 have also been initiated.

As per the data available, in the paramilitary forces, there were 123 suicides in 2017, 96 In 2018, and 129 in 2019. The figure stood at 137 in 2020 and at an all-time high of 153 Suicide cases In 2021 with 58 cases reported by the CRPF.

(With ANI Inputs)