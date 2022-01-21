Cruise to Goa-A new way to get there

Goa, undoubtedly, has not only always been the number one go-to holiday destination in India but also the most visited amongst all age groups! With Cordelia Cruises, it’s time to make the journey as fun and exciting as the destination! Cordelia Cruises proudly announces a compelling itinerary along with their new route to Goa. For the first time ever, take the ‘sea’-nic route and set sail on a unique sea-cation to Goa from Mumbai with Cordelia Cruises.

Their Mumbai- Goa- Lakshadweep- Mumbai offering will now make everyone's favourite holiday destination even more accessible and that too through a brand-new cruise experience. The first stop to Goa from Mumbai makes it easier for guests to enjoy sailing to the sunshine state and if you are already in Goa, you can board the cruise and then take a trip from Goa to Lakshadweep and onwards to Mumbai.

This itinerary enables guests to travel one way from and to Goa from Mumbai via Lakshadweep. It’s the best way to also conclude a memorable trip by visiting the less-explored and pristine island of Lakshadweep on your way back to Mumbai. This is an amazing experience that not only adds to your land vacation but also gives you an unforgettable 'sea'cation. It’s time to revisit this sunshine state for something offbeat and this is it!.

This time around the journey to Goa will take your breath away, where in every sense of the term you experience Goa even before you reach Goa and this begins from the moment you board the Empress by Cordelia Cruises. Enjoy unlimited onboard experiences in style at your favourite holiday destination Goa. Book your Sailing on https://www.cordeliacruises.com/goa

These getaways to Goa on board Cordelia Cruises will give you the much-needed combination of adventure, fun, and entertainment and that too in the expanse of the ocean. A luxurious accommodation, fine-dining experiences and unlimited entertainment and activities on board the Empress will make your weekend getaway to Goa truly spectacular.

Lakshadweep being a less explored destination, this new route for Goa as a focus also gives you an opportunity to tick mark Lakshadweep from your checklist.

Cordelia Cruises by Waterways Leisure Tourism Pvt ltd is India's only premium Cruise liner. True to its name, Cordelia Cruises promotes and drives the Cruises culture in India through experiences that are curated for Indian families, customised, stylish, luxurious, and most importantly, inherently Indian.

Cruising in itself is a whole new experience and Cordelia offers a plethora of entertainment options as they understand that keeping the guests entertained is of the utmost importance to make their sailing one-of-its-kind experience that they can take back.

(Brand Desk Content)