CSIR UGC NET 2022: The Nation Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) UGC NET 2022. Candidates will be able to submit CSIR-UGC NET application form 2022 till August 17, 2022, on the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in. As per the official notice issued on the official Twitter handle of CSIR, the CSIR NET 2022 Exam will be conducted from September 16 to 19, 2022. CSIR and NTA have also extended the last date to apply for candidates on the official website. The revised schedule has been shared below.

Last date to apply August 17, 2022 until 5 PM August 17, 2022 until 5 PM August 17, 2022 until 11:50 PM Correction Window

August 19 to 23, 2022.

CSIR NET Exam Dates

September 16 to 19, 2022.

CSIR NET 2022: Here is how to apply

Visit the official website of CSIR NET Exam at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads - 'Registration for CSIR UGC NET 2022.'

Register yourself or login using the existing credentials

Fill in the application form, upload the documents

Pay the application fee, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout of the form for future references.

As per the previous schedule, the CSIR NET exam registrations had concluded. However, CSIR and NTA have decided to offer candidates more time to apply for the exam. The last date to fill in the application form is now August 17, 2022. Keep a check here for the latest updates on CSIR NET 2022 Exam.