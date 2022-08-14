NEET UG 2022 LIVE UPDATES: NEET Answer key expected TODAY, Results on 18 August at neet.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here
NTA is expected to release the NEET 2022 answer key today, August 14 at the official website neet.nta.nic.in, scroll down for the timings and other details.
NEET UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key soon. As per the latest media reports, NEET 2022 answer key by NTA will be released today, August 14 and NEET results will be out on August 18. Official answer key would be released on the official website neet.nta.nic.in. Along with answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam. Candidates will be able to calculate their NEET scores before the NEET 2022 results are announced officially. however, candidates must notice that the NTA has not made any official announcement about the release date of the NEET answer key yet and an official notification is awaited.
This year over 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG entrance examination for admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, BHMS and other UG medical courses in approved and recognized Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other Colleges, deemed Universities, Institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER in India.
ALSO READ: NEET Students demand second attempt trends #NEETUGSECONDATTEMPT
NEET UG 2022: Total Students
NEET exam was conducted on July 17, 2022. As per reports more than 18 lakh students have appeared for the examination this year.
NEET UG 2022: Results
NEET UG 2022 results are expected to be out by 18 August and the answer key is expected to be out by 14 August.
NEET UG 2022: Students Protest
Students demand second attempt trends #NEETUGSECONDATTEMPT on twitter, amid NEET results- read details here
NEET answer key 2022: Here is how to raise objections once answer key is released
After NEET answer key is released, a link to challenge answer keys will be activated on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can use it to raise objections by paying a fee for each question.
NEET UG 2022: Answer Key
NEET UG 2022 Answer key is expected to be released on 14 August 2022.
NEET 2022 answer key: Here is how to calculate marks
Total marks in NEET = (4 x number of correct answers) - (number of incorrect answers)
NEET answer key 2022: Steps to download answer key
Go to neet.nta.nic.in.
On the home page, go to candidate activity tab and click on the answer key link.
Enter your application number and date of birth.
Login and check NEET answer key.
NEET UG 2022: Website to download your result, answer key
When published, candidates can get NEET 2022 answer key and results on neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
NEET UG 2022 Answer key: EXAMS
NEET 2022 was conducted on July 17 and NTA is yet to publish provisional answer key of the undergraduate medical entrance exam.
