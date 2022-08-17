CSIR UGC NET 2022: The Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 application form link will be disabled by the Nation Testing Agency today. By today at 5 PM, applicants may complete and submit the CSIR UGC NET application form 2022 online at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates need to have completed their post-graduate work in the scientific stream in order to apply for the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022.

CSIR UGC NET 2022: Steps to submit the application form

Visit the CSIR UGC NET official website - csirnet.nta.nic.in

On the “Candidate activity” section click the “Registration for Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2022” link on the home page.

Now, click the “New Registration” button

Read the instructions and tick the check box and click the “Click to proceed” button

Next, enter your details, like personal, address, etc.

Choose a password and click the submit button to generate the CSIR UGC NET application number.

On the login page, enter the CSIR UGC NET application number and password on the login page

Next, fill out the Joint CSIR UGC NET application form 2022

Upload the scanned documents

Pay the examination fee.

Take a printout of the CSIR UGC NET application form 2022 for future reference.

Previously, the NTA CSIR UGC NET 2022 application form was due by August 10. The CSIR UGC NET application form deadline has been extended by NTA until August 17 in response to requests from applicants and CSIR. From August 19 through August 23, 2022, NTA will additionally offer a service for CSIR UGC NET application form adjustments, if necessary.



