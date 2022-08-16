TS LAWCET Result 2022 LIVE: Osmania University, Hyderabad will announce the TS LAWCET results 2022 and TS PGLCET results tomorrow, 17 August. As per latest reports, TS LAWCERT and TS PGLCET results will be declared at 4 PM tomorrow. Once announced, candidates can check their TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PG LCET result 2022 from its official website - lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates must note that answer keys for TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET have already been released on July 26, 2022. Candidates who took the entrance examination of TS LAWCET for admission to regular undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in law courses for the academic year 2022-23 will be able to access their TS LAWCET 2022 results.

TS LAWCET 2022 was conducted on July 21-22 as a computer-based test. The test consisted of three sections -- General Knowledge and Mental Ability; Current Affairs; and Aptitude for the Study of Law. TS LAWCET answer key has already been issued and candidates were also given the opportunity to raise objections against it.