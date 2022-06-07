CTET 2022 New Eligibility Criteria: The CTET July 2022 Exam Notification will be available soon on the organization's official website, ctet.nic.in. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) to determine the eligibility of teachers for primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) classes in Central Government Schools such as NVS/KVS and other schools, among others.

CTET 2022: Qualification criteria

1. Regulations of the National Council for Teacher Education (Determination of Minimum Qualifications for Persons to be Hired as Education Teachers and Physical Education Teachers in Pre-Primary, Primary, Upper Primary, Secondary, Senior Secondary, or Intermediate Schools or Colleges), as amended and notified from time to time.

2. Minimum qualifications specified in the Recruitment Rules for Teachers of the Appropriate Government where the school is located, or in the Recruitment Rules for Teachers of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangthan or Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. ALSO READ- RBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Grade A posts at rbi.org.in, check vacancies, age limit and more here

CTET 2022: Age Limit

The CTET examination has no age restrictions. Candidates with the bare minimum of qualifications can retake the CTET as many times as they want to improve their score.

Candidates must be Indian citizens.

CTET 2022: Reservation Criteria

Candidates from reserved categories such as Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), and Differently Abled will be given a 5% reduction in qualifying marks.

CTET 2022: Number of Attempts

There is currently no restriction on the number of CTET attempts. There is no limit to the number of attempts a person can make to obtain a CTET Certificate. A CTET-qualified candidate may reapply in order to improve his or her score.