RBI Recruitment 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited the applications for recruitment to the post of Curator and Fire Officer in Grade A. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online only through RBI's officials website-rbi.org.in. The last date for submitting the online application is 13 June 2022.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of online application: May 23, 2022

Last date to apply: June 13, 2022

Date of Examination: July 9, 2022

RBI Recruitment 2022: Grade A Vacancy Details

Curator -1 Post

Architect - 1 Post

Fire Officer - 1 Post

RBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification for Curator Post: Graduation Degree with at least 55% marks or equivalent.

Click Here For Detailed Notification

Educational Qualification for Fire Officer Post: BE/B.Tech in fire engineering/ safety and fire engineering from UGC recognised university.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit for Grade A Posts

The candidates applying for the posts should be between 21 to 32 years of age.

RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure for Curator Posts

Selection for the post will be through preliminary screening / shortlisting by a Screening Committee followed by document verification and interview.

Click Here For Direct Link To Apply

RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure for Fire Officer Posts

Candidates will be selected through CBT (Computer Based Test) exam followed by an interview. Question papers will be bilingual with Hindi and English as 2 languages and negative marking will be done for wrong answers.

Live TV