RBI Recruitment 2022: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited the applications for recruitment to the post of Curator and Fire Officer in Grade A. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online only through RBI's officials website-rbi.org.in. The last date for submitting the online application is 13 June 2022.
RBI Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Commencement of online application: May 23, 2022
Last date to apply: June 13, 2022
Date of Examination: July 9, 2022
RBI Recruitment 2022: Grade A Vacancy Details
Curator -1 Post
Architect - 1 Post
Fire Officer - 1 Post
RBI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification for Curator Post: Graduation Degree with at least 55% marks or equivalent.
Click Here For Detailed Notification
Educational Qualification for Fire Officer Post: BE/B.Tech in fire engineering/ safety and fire engineering from UGC recognised university.
RBI Recruitment 2022: Age Limit for Grade A Posts
The candidates applying for the posts should be between 21 to 32 years of age.
RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection procedure for Curator Posts
Selection for the post will be through preliminary screening / shortlisting by a Screening Committee followed by document verification and interview.
Click Here For Direct Link To Apply
RBI Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure for Fire Officer Posts
Candidates will be selected through CBT (Computer Based Test) exam followed by an interview. Question papers will be bilingual with Hindi and English as 2 languages and negative marking will be done for wrong answers.