CTET December 2021: Exam photo, signature correction facility open till today, details here

New Delhi: For the 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which is scheduled to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from December 16, many candidates have not yet uploaded the correct images of photograph and signature.

In regard to this, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on December 11 said that it is providing the candidates one more chance to upload correct images of photograph and signature. It may be noted that the option to upload the correct documents will be open till December 13.

“The CTET Unit has rejected images of photo and signature of some candidates which were not in proper format; such candidates were informed by sending message on their registered mobile number to upload the correct images again. But some of the candidates have still not uploaded their correct images so their eAdmit cards are not issued,” the CBSE has said in a notification.

“These candidates have to upload their correct images immediately latest by 13/12/2021 failing which Admit card will not be issued in any circumstances and candidate will not be allowed to appear in examination,” the CBSE has added.

For other candidates the board has released the CTET admit card. Candidates must note that the CTET admit card is being released in two phases: the pre-admit card where candidates have been intimated about exam date and city; and the main admit card that will be released just two days prior to the exam where candidates will be informed about exam city and shift.

CBSE will conduct CTET in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode between December 16, 2021, and January 13, 2022. The test, notably, will be held in 20 languages across India.

The online application process for the same had started on September 20 and had continued till October 19.

